Azerbaijan sees increase in production of electronic products
The volume of production of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as electrical equipment in Azerbaijan from January to July 2023 reached AZN 130.9 million ($77 million), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.
Compared to the corresponding period of 2022, production of computer, electronic and optical products increased 2-fold, while production of electrical equipment decreased by 0.2%.
At the same time, production of desktop computers increased 3.5 times, measuring tools - 2.2 times compared to the same period of 2022, and production of power transformers decreased by 6.9%.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz