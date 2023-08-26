Azerbaijan sees increase in production of electronic products

26 August 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of production of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as electrical equipment in Azerbaijan from January to July 2023 reached AZN 130.9 million ($77 million), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2022, production of computer, electronic and optical products increased 2-fold, while production of electrical equipment decreased by 0.2%.

At the same time, production of desktop computers increased 3.5 times, measuring tools - 2.2 times compared to the same period of 2022, and production of power transformers decreased by 6.9%.

