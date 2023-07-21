Azernews.Az

Friday July 21 2023

Germany plans to increase exports to Azerbaijan

21 July 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Germany plans to increase exports to Azerbaijan to more than $500 million, by the end of 2023.

