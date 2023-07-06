Azerbaijan carries out improvements on irrigation canals

6 July 2023 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

"As a result of reclamation measures carried out in the Goychay district of Azerbaijan in recent years, the productivity of agricultural plants grown in the region has increased."

This was told by Dilgam Sharifov, a representative of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint-Stock Company, Azernews reports.

For timely and high-quality irrigation of the fields, the Goychay Department of Irrigation Systems annually continues these works. The department serving 26,568 hectares of irrigated arable land in the district uses 3 water sources. The total length of the Garayazy concrete canal, which supplies water to farms from the Ekakhan reservoir, which is one of such sources, is 27 km. To provide irrigation water to agricultural fields, 1,722 km of irrigation canals are used, of which 206 km are inter-farm canals and about 1,517 km are on-farm canals. There are 631 units on inter-farm canals. hydraulic structures, on on-farm canals - 1,273 units. In addition to irrigation management, measures are being taken to eliminate flood events that may occur on the Goychay River.

Since the beginning of this year, the Goychay Department of Irrigation Systems has carried out work on silt formation at a distance of about 136 km.

Including, Kurdshaban, Alpoud, Kizilagach, Khungutli, Malli-Shikhly, Hajiagabeyli, Arabshahverdi, Beydovul, and other ditches were cleared of silt. Work is already underway according to plan in remote villages of the region.

At present, silt removal work continues on the irrigation canals of Bighir, Mirzahuseynli, Karabaghlar, Beydovul, Chereka, and Karabakgal. Along with this, the irrigation canals Malli Shikhli, Potu, Chereke, Garabork, Gazyan, and Shahadat passing through the city were cleared of silt and transport of silt and other sediments was provided.

It should be noted that according to the repair plan of the Goychay Irrigation Systems Department in 2023, repair works on 1 sluice on the Alkhasafa irrigation canal, 2 sluices on the Yekakhan irrigation canal, 2 outlet sluices and 1 sluice pipe on the Alpoud irrigation canal as well as 2 sluices in the Khalitli ditch in Hungutlu village and 1 sluice gate in the Shakarli irrigation canal were carried out.

