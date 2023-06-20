Russia to introduce "Green Card" for Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Belarus

20 June 2023 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Russia plans to create an international auto insurance system with friendly countries, similar to "Green Card". They want to launch "Blue Card" from January 1, 2024. This decision is connected with the possible suspension of the membership of the Russian Federation in "Green Card" bureau, Azernews reports with reference to the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (RSA).

An agreement has been reached with the Republic of Belarus, negotiations are underway with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Separate contracts are signed with each bureau. Perhaps on their basis it will be possible to create a full-fledged independent insurance system. The introduction of "Blue Card" is planned from January 1, 2024. "Green Card" is an international auto insurance policy, an analogue of the Russian OSAGO.

From June 1, 2023, Russian certificates stopped working in the EU, UK and Switzerland, but continued to work in other states. From June 30, 2023, Russian and Belarusian certificates will no longer work in most countries. "Blue Card" will operate similarly to "Green Card".

Earlier it was reported that European countries plan to exclude Russia from "Green Card" Bureau. The meeting will be held on June 30, at which most countries plan to vote for the suspension of Russia's membership.

