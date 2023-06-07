Azerbaijan and Moldova discuss expanding cooperation

7 June 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Alexander Esaulenko, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova to Azerbaijan discussed the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, the development directions of economic ties, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of investments, trade, energy and others.

Minister wrote about this on his Twitter, Azernews reports.

According to him, the relevant exchange of views took place at a meeting with the Ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan Alexander Esaulenko.

