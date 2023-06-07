Shusha hosts international event on "Reconstruction, Peace and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Capital" [PHOTOS]

7 June 2023 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Shusha is hosting an international event themed "Reconstruction, Peace and Integration: Energy, Economy, Environment and Capital".

According to Azernews, up to 30 former heads of state and government are taking part in the event.

During the panel sessions, which will be held as part of the event, issues of energy, economics, environment, capital, and cultural heritage will be discussed.

The first day of the two-day event will be held in Shusha, and the second - in Ganja.

---

