SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz ink protocol on trade & logistics

1 June 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz Joint-Stock Company have signed a Protocol of Intentions on Trade and Logistics of Oil, Oil Products, Petrochemicals and Gas Chemicals, Azernews reports.

The protocol was signed following talks in Baku between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Uzbekneftegaz Board Chairman Bakhodirjon Sidigov.

Also SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote about it on his twitter page.

#Uzbekneftegaz|ın İdarə Heyətinin sədri Baxodirjon Sidiqov ilə görüşdə neft-qaz sektorunda potensial əməkdaşlıq imkanları,neft & neft-kimya məhsullarının ticarəti, rəqəmsal & innovativ texnologiyaların tətbiqi və digər məsələlər ətrafında fikir mübadiləsi apardıq. pic.twitter.com/wYNLywfS8L — Rovshan Najaf (@RovshanNajaf) May 31, 2023

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation in the oil and gas sector, trade in oil and petrochemical products, the use of digital and innovative technologies, and other areas of mutual interest.

The heads of the companies also discussed the implementation of the road map signed between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz in July 2022.

It is worth noting that, the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were established on October 2, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan was established in August 1996, while the embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened in July 1998.

The friendly relations between the two countries are based on shared values ​​and historical ties, as well as a number of joint statements and agreements signed during bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $111.9 million in 2021.

---

Rena Murshud is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz