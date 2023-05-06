Azerbaijan outlines amount of exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products for Q1

6 May 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

During January-April of this year, the statistical value of the joint export of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 9.1 percent and amounted to 248.2 million US dollars.

Azernews reports with reference to the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan that the value created by agro-industrial products, which occupy a significant place in the composition of non-oil and gas exports, increased by 53.8 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year and amounted to 74.7 million US dollars.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz