Azerbaijan's import increases: country's foreign trade turnover reaches by $3.7bn

17 April 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover decreased by $863m or 7.9 percent, amounting to $11.8bn in January-March 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

