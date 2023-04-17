Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's import increases: country's foreign trade turnover reaches by $3.7bn

17 April 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover decreased by $863m or 7.9 percent, amounting to $11.8bn in January-March 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

