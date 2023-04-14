Non oil and gas export of Azerbaijan hikes

14 April 2023 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

During January-March 2023, the non-oil and gas export of Azerbaijan increased by 23.2 percent, amounting to $912.2m, Azernews reports citing Nijat Hajizade, the head of the "One Stop Shop" Export Support Centre of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC).

