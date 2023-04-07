Head Banker meets with representatives of Azerbaijan Fintech Association

7 April 2023 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

The Governor of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) met with the representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Governor.

The meeting discussed the ways to expand payment services, the roles of non-bank payments service providers, etc.

In addition, the Governor filled in on the reforms and projects in the development of payments services markets and initiatives to expand non-cash payments.

“We met with the representatives of the Azerbaijan Fintech Association at the Central Bank. During the meeting, we discussed ways to expand payment services and strengthen the role of non-bank payment service providers in the payment market in order to ensure the sustainable development of the country's financial system. At the meeting, fintech representatives exchanged views on legislative projects, as well as issues they face in their current activities. Information was provided on the reforms and projects carried out by the Central Bank in the direction of the development of payment services markets, as well as initiatives to expand non-cash payments,” the Governor tweeted.

