Azerbaijan mulls SGC, Green Energy with western officials on energy issues ahead of major event [PHOTOS]

On February 2, 2023, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed the Southern Gas Corridor, Green Energy, and other issues with the Western diplomats, Azernews reports, citing the tweet by the minister.

The energy minister held the first meeting with the UK Regional Energy Security and Climate Ambassador David Moran. According to the ministers Southern Gas Corridor development and green energy was the main topic of the meeting.

“At the meeting with @DavidMoranFCDO, UK Regional Energy Security and Climate Ambassador, we had fruitful discussions on cooperation on #SGC development, #GreenEnergy and #EnergyEfficiency,” the minister tweeted.

The second meeting was held with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lochman. The sides discussed the Southern Gas Corridor and Azerbaijan's green energy initiatives.

“At the meeting with Laura Lochman, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources, we discussed joint cooperation on the expansion of the #SouthernGasCorridor and Azerbaijan's #GreenEnergy initiatives,” Shahbazov tweeted.

The third meeting was held with Luca Schieppati, the Executive Director of TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline). At the meeting, the progress of market tests for pipeline expansion and the prospects of transporting hydrogen was discussed.

“We exchanged our views on the progress of market tests for #PipelineExpansion and the prospects for transporting #hydrogen with Luca Skyepatti, Executive Director of TAP. 15% of Italian consumption is supplied by #TAP,” the minister tweeted.

