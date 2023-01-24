SOFAZ saves AZN3.6bn from transfers to state budget
The state budget revenue amounted to AZN30.7bn ($18.06) in 2022 which is AZN1.5bn ($0.88bn) or 1.9 percent more than the forecasted AZN29bn ($17.06bn), Azernews reports, referring to the Ministry of Finance.
