SOFAZ saves AZN3.6bn from transfers to state budget

24 January 2023 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The state budget revenue amounted to AZN30.7bn ($18.06) in 2022 which is AZN1.5bn ($0.88bn) or 1.9 percent more than the forecasted AZN29bn ($17.06bn), Azernews reports, referring to the Ministry of Finance.

