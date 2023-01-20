Azerbaijan, Qatar eye expansion of trade, economic relations

20 January 2023 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

The expansion of economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar has been discussed, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

"During the meeting with Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, held within President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 17, we discussed the expansion of trade and economic relations between our countries, as well as the promotion of investments," the minister wrote.

Qatar is committed to developing relations with Azerbaijan and further strengthening the partnership through trade facilitation between the two countries. This year will mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations based on cooperation and backed by mutual respect and trust between the two countries.

