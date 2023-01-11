Number of investor accounts under Azerbaijani National Depository Center reaches 119,623

11 January 2023 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani National Depository Center (NDC) has opened 2,113 new accounts for investors, bringing the total number of investor accounts to 119,623 in 2022, Azernews reports.

Some 2,064 of the new accounts are owned by resident investors, of which, 1,908 are individuals and 156 are legal entities.

Some 49 of the new accounts belong to non-residents, 44 are owned by individuals and 5 of them are legal entities.

NDC is a state organization and component of the National Depository System, directly engaged in depository activities and conducting the account of depositories, included in the depository system, carrying out the control over their activities. The NDC operates on the basis of the law of Azerbaijan "On Securities Market", the constitution of Azerbaijan, the Civil Code of Azerbaijan, and other normative legal acts, as well as international treaties to which Azerbaijan is a party.

