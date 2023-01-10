Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani Central Bank foreign exchange reserves up in 2022

10 January 2023 14:31 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
The foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA) have increased by 27.1 percent, or $1.92bn as of December 30, 2022, Azernews reports.

