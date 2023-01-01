Official: Azerbaijanis order thousands of goods from Trendyol

1 January 2023 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani citizens order tens of thousands of different goods every month via the Trendyol e-commerce platform, Executive Board Member of the platform Ozan Acar said, Azernews reports.

According to Acar, this figure can reach several hundred thousand parcels a year.

He said that due to the lack of direct delivery of goods from Trendyol to Azerbaijan, it’s difficult to say the exact number of parcels.

"In order to facilitate the process of delivering goods, it’s necessary to establish direct logistics on the Trendyol platform by developing a serious ecosystem. Over 200,000 companies are engaged in the logistics of goods on our platform, and we aim to cooperate with them in establishing a direct delivery of goods from Trendyol to Azerbaijan," the executive board member explained.

Acar stressed that the implementation of these initiatives will contribute to an even greater turnover of goods between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz