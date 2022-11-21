Azerbaijan participates in int’l footwear materials & leather expo in Istanbul [PHOTO]

21 November 2022 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has participated in the international exhibition for footwear material, components, leather, and technologies AYSAF-2022 in Turkiye’s Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, who offer goods and services in the relevant sector, also participated in the exhibition under the support program of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

Along with the entrepreneurs, the Azerbaijan Leather Manufacturers’ Association was also represented at the national stand.

To note, the AYSAF-2022 exhibition was held on November 16-19. More than 300 companies from over 80 countries took part in the exhibition.

