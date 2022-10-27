Azerbaijan's Central Bank to reveal decision on interest corridor parameters

27 October 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The decision of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest corridor will be revealed on October 28 at 10:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing CBA.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) decided to keep the discount rate unchanged, at the level of 7.75 percent, on September 16. The upper limit of the interest corridor remained at the level of 9.25 percent, while the lower limit stood at four percent.

---

