Azerbaijani, Turkish experts exchange experience on foster family models [PHOTO]

19 October 2022 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

A delegation of foster family specialists from Turkiye is visiting Azerbaijan within the framework of a memorandum on cooperation between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population and the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services, Azernews reports via a statement from the ministry website.

A meeting was held with a delegation from the Social Services Agency under the ministry. Vugar Behbutov, chairman of the agency board, informed the delegation about the activities in the sphere of adoption.

He said that in line with a presidential decree, dated November 1, 2019, the Labor Ministry has been entrusted with the management of adoption. Over the past period, an electronic infrastructure, and a new modern management mechanism have been created in this sphere. Accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in the adoption process have been ensured.

In keeping with another presidential decree, dated February 15, 2022, he added that preparations for the introduction of the Foster Family model of care were introduced. The agency chief added that advanced world experience is being studied in this area, and special importance is attached to the exchange of experience with Turkey.

At the meeting, information was heard on the Turkish methods and rules of work in the application of the Foster Family model.

Within the framework of the visit, the Turkish experts familiarized themselves with social institutions for children deprived of parental care in Baku and Lankaran. It is planned to hold training for employees of the Labor Ministry working in the field of adoption and trainers of foster families, who are the members of the delegation.

