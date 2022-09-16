Azerbaijan, Turkic-speaking nations ink various cooperation accords in Shusha [PHOTO]

16 September 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and a number of Turkic-speaking countries have signed a number of cooperation documents within the international Karabakh business forum in Shusha, Azernews reports.

Among the signed agreements are those on the creation of a business union between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, a roadmap for business development between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as two memorandums of cooperation between Azerbaijan's Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development and Turkic organizations.

Turkic-speaking countries interested in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands

Speaking at the business forum, the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye Mustafa Rifat stated that all Turkic-speaking countries are interested in participating in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Noting that the region has a great potential for implementation of projects in logistics, transport, energy, and renewable energy fields, he stated that there are no doubts that this region will rapidly develop, and attract tourists and businessmen.

"To achieve these goals, the heads of Turkic states and businessmen will provide the necessary support to Azerbaijan. The implementation of the Zangazur corridor will create great opportunities for the Turkic-speaking states to transport products through the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," he said.

He also mentioned that their organization has a number of projects aimed at facilitating trade, adding that their implementation is expected in the near future.

"Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as you know, plan to reach a trade turnover of $15 billion a year. The countries are actively working in this direction and they are confident that the goal will be achieved," he said.

OTS is ready to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands

The Organization of Turkic States is ready to participate in the restoration process of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, the organization's Secretary-General Bahgdad Amreyev said. He stated that during his visit, he repeatedly discussed both at the level of the head of state and ministries, the cooperation in the field of restoration of the liberated territories.

"Today we see a huge amount of work that needs to be done to return the former internally displaced persons of Azerbaijan. We are also pleased to see how Azerbaijan is actively and rapidly restoring these territories, and we are interested in participating in these works," he said.

Moreover, Bahgdad Amreyev added that the opening of the Zangazur corridor has a huge potential for cooperation between the countries of the region.

Uzbekistan interested in transport, and logistics projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

Uzbekistan is ready to expand its partnership with Turkic-speaking states, including in the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry Deputy Chairman Farhodjon Toshpulatov said.

He underlined that his country is interested in projects in transport and logistics, the innovative industry, as well as the energy sector, including renewable energy sources.

Zangazur corridor has the potential for boosting trade within OTS

Speaking at the forum, Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said that the Zangazur corridor has considerable potential for boosting trade within OTS.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan's great contribution to enhancing trade and economic relations of the OTS member countries, he noted that it is a major cooperation area between the Turkic-speaking states.

"Today, the trade turnover of the Turkic-speaking countries equals $5 billion, out of which 15 percent falls on Azerbaijan," he said.

Recalling that Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity as a result of the second Karabakh war in 2020, he underlined that all member states of the organization supported and continue to support Azerbaijan, which testifies to the country's strategic collaboration with the Organization of Turkic Speaking States.

The deputy minister also noted that Azerbaijan is experiencing great difficulties in clearing its territories from landmines.

"We have constructed new highways, laid power lines, and many other infrastructures. Azerbaijan is interested in foreign investments. We are creating favorable conditions to engage investors in Karabakh projects. The region is being restored and developed in accordance with modern standards. We embolden entrepreneurs who eye setting up their enterprise in the economic zones of Karabakh," he said.

