Central Bank of Azerbaijan suspends licenses of several insurance agents
By Trend
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has suspended the licenses of four individual insurance agents, Trend reports citing CBA.
The revocation of licenses is based on the Central Bank Board's decision related to a repeated license suspension of the mentioned insurance agents within 12 months in accordance with Article 107.1.3 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On insurance activity'.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz