Russian Utair increases number of flights to Baku

Russian Utair is increasing the number of flights to Baku from Samara and St. Petersburg, Azernews reports.

The number of flights from St. Petersburg is growing from three to four times a week, while from Samara two to three flights.

“We see that the tourist flow to Azerbaijan is steadily growing not only from Moscow but also from regions. We are introducing new and additional flights to make passengers’ travel even more convenient,” Utair President Oleg Semenov said.

He mentioned that currently, the company operates direct flights to Baku from Grozny, Moscow, Samara, St. Petersburg, Surgut, Tyumen, and Ufa, adding that Utair’s schedule also includes flights to Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Nakhchivan.

Flights from Samara will operate on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Departure from Samara will take place at 1300 (GMT+4), and from Baku - at 1625 (GMT+4).

Flights from St. Petersburg will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Departure from this city will take place at 1015 (GMT+3), and from Baku at 1640 hours.

