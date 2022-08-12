Rep office of Czech company in Azerbaijan announces its liquidation

12 August 2022 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Czech Assa Abloy Czech & Slovakia s. r.o. Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing enterprise has announced the liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports via Vergiler newspaper of Azerbaijan under the Ministry of Economy.

Creditors can submit their claims within two months at the following address: 8 November Avenue, Azure Business Center office No. 140, Khatai district, Baku.

---

