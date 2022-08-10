Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund renders $20.9m in loans for medical sector [PHOTO]

10 August 2022 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN35.6 million ($20.9m) in concessional loans to the funding of 82 projects aimed at the development of the medical sector, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

"So far, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN35.6m in #concessionalloan to the financing of 82 projects aimed at the development of the #medicalfield," Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page.

Further, he also informed that a loan of AZN190,000 ($111,7) was allocated by the fund to the “Avicenna Medical Center” LLC in Lankaran city in 2021. The loan was provided for the expansion of activities.

Earlier, the fund has also rendered AZN31.3 million ($18.4 million) of easy-term loans to 546 business entities in Ismayilli District.

