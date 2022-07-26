Azerbaijan's salary fund slightly increases

26 July 2022 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's salary fund increased by 15 percent from January through June 2022, the country's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

The growth accounts for social and economic impacts of actions taken to prevent illegal employment, subsequent wage reforms, and a permanent increase in the number of labor contracts.

The mentioned positive developments resulted in increasing annual wage fund by 2.2 times, or by 8 billion manat ($4.7 billion) over the past four years.

