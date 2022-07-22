Azerbaijani oil prices down

22 July 2022 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $3.65 on July 21 compared to the previous price, amounting to $116.88 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 21 amounted to $114.69 per barrel, down by $3.81 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.66 per barrel on July 21, decreasing by $3.17 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $3.12 compared to the previous price and made up $110.62 per barrel.

