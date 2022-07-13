BSTDB discloses portfolio breakdown for Azerbaijan

13 July 2022 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The portfolio breakdown of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) for Azerbaijan is as follows: support for small and medium-sized enterprises (47.5 percent), energy (35 percent), real estate (8.4 percent), consumer goods (4.8 percent) and industry (4.4 percent), Dmitry Pankin, BSTDB President said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"The BSTDB has financed 39 projects worth over half a billion euros in Azerbaijan since the start of operations in line with the investment priorities of the government. The Bank has been engaged in such important energy projects as Shah Deniz, at the same time focusing on SMEs in the non-oil sector. This week we will meet with interested companies here in Azerbaijan and I am confident that this will contribute to further development of business projects in the country," added the BSTDB president.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), an international financial institution with headquarters in Thessaloniki, Greece, was established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine. The Bank supports economic development and regional cooperation in the Black Sea Region through trade and project finance lending, guarantees, and equity participation in private enterprises and public entities in the member countries.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz