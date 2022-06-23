Idea of creating “green” zone in Karabakh has great potential - SAP SE
By Trend
The idea of creating a “green” zone in Karabakh has a very great potential, Alexey Miroshnikov, Sustainability Program Leader at SAP company's CIS branch, told Trend.
“There is great potential. Azerbaijan has a lot of resources for this. There are many unique and talented people in the country,” he said.
According to Miroshnikov, there are a lot of innovative ideas in the world today to implement the idea of creating a “green” zone in Karabakh.
“If Azerbaijan gathers all these ideas around and creates a so-called “silicon valley”, it will be a huge pride for the country,” Miroshnikov said.
SAP SE is a German multinational software corporation based in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg that develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz