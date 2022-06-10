Works on power line between Kalbajar and Lachin regions underway [PHOTO/VIDEO]

10 June 2022 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A high-voltage power line is being laid between Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Lachin regions, passing through mountainous and wooded areas, Azerenergy power company reports.

The work is being carried out within a large-scale project to connect Lachin region to the common energy system of Azerbaijan with a stable and uninterrupted power supply.

The company is laying a double-circuit 110 kW power line at a distance of 42 km from the Kalbajar substation commissioned in 2021 to Gorchu village of Lachin region.

Up to 250 anchor plates and intermediate supports, each weighing an average of 10 tons and 40 meters high are being installed on the power line route, laid in some places from a height of 2,200 m in mountainous, steep rocky, river areas, dense forests and off-road conditions taking into account special icing areas.

Along with the construction of the road, all items along the route of the line, impeding the transportation of multi-tonnage supports, are also removed.

Moreover, an internet line is being laid with a 24-core fiber optic cable inside a lightning protection cable, located above the 110 kW power transmission line. At the same time, a 110/35/10 kW digital substation is being built in Gorchu village at a height of 1,800 m above sea level.

Additionally, an outdoor 110 kW switchgear, as well as indoor 35 and 10 kW switchgear will be created at the digital substation under construction in Lachin. The systemically important 'Gorchu' substation will be connected to a remote-access supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, and for this aim, a micro-SCADA system will be installed in the control building under construction.

The company noted that the new substation will provide electricity to the airport to be built in Lachin, the military units in the region, as well as the entire infrastructure to be built in Lachin in the future.

To recap, three power plants in Karabakh and East Zangazur were restored in 2021, and the 4.4 MW Kalbajar-1 HPP is planned to be finished shortly.

A lot of work has been done in the region to install electricity, reconstruct and restore substations, and lay power lines. The construction of substations in Shusha, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli was completed and put into operation in a short time.