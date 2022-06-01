Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank increase over year

1 June 2022 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) amounted to $7.2 billion, as of May 31, 2022, Trend reports with reference to CBAR.

CBAR noted that this figure is 2.04 percent or $144 million more than the previous month and 11.9 percent more compared to the same period in 2021.

According to CBAR, bank’s official foreign exchange reserves amounted to $6.4 billion as of May 31, 2021.

