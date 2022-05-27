Azerbaijani minister says transforming traditional cities into smart ones main task for future [PHOTO]

27 May 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev has said that the transformation of traditional cities into smart ones remains high on the Azerbaijani government's agenda for the future, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at an ad hoc meeting of ministers responsible for the ICT of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which was held in Baku in the framework of Teknofest.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister emphasized that digital transformation and the construction of smart cities and villages in the country's liberated territories is also one of the priorities for Azerbaijan.

In this regard, he invited companies from OTS countries to participate in smart city projects in Azerbaijan, especially in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.

The minister stressed that the expansion of digital transformation, along with the transition to the 4th industrial revolution, creates new areas and targets for cyber threats. In this context, Nabiyev proposed to start work in the field of cybersecurity, as well as recognition of electronic signatures in both multilateral and bilateral formats.

He also noted the importance of creating a unified system of registration of mobile devices between the countries of the OTS.

Additionally, Nabiyev stated that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation within the organization, in particular in the field of ICT. Rashad Nabiyev and OTS Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev made welcoming speeches at the event.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of the Turkic States, which began on October 15, 2019, has successfully continued in 2021. During this time, the activity of the organization has been further strengthened and its reputation has grown.

To recall, on November 12, 2021, the 8th summit of the OTS was held in Istanbul. At the summit, the decisions were made to change the name of the organization and to grant Turkmenistan observer status. In addition, the document “vision of the Turkic World-2040” and the declaration of the 8th summit were adopted. Azerbaijan transferred its chairmanship to Turkey.

