Representatives of Lithuanian companies visit Port of Baku to explore partnership options [PHOTO]

18 May 2022 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Representatives of over 20 Lithuanian companies have visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port to explore possible partnership opportunities, the Port's Press Service told Trend.

According to the Port, the business delegation includes representatives of the prominent Lithuanian companies operating in agriculture, food, and light industry.

The guests got acquainted with the streamlined mechanisms of port terminals to connect sea and land modes of transportation, as well as the current and future throughput capacities of the port.

The delegation’s official, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Lithuania Vaidas Augustinavičius commended the sustainable development initiatives of the Port of Baku, ambitious goals for protecting environment, and promotion of a circular economy in the region.

