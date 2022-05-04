By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) with a circulation period of 252 days on May 4, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the CBA, seven investors submitted 11 bids during the auction.

The total amount of the bids at nominal prices reached 124.9 million manat ($73.4 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 97.9596 manat or $57.62 (2.98 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

The maturity date of bonds is January 11, 2023.

--

