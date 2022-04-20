The leading mobile operator invites all its subscribers to join the marathon!

“Azercell Telecom” LLC announces it will continue to sponsor Baku Marathon initiated and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The event firmly set in the country’s sport calendar will be held on May 15, 2022.

This year Baku Marathon marks its 5th anniversary. During these years Baku Marathon gathered thousand racing fans from both Azerbaijan and around the world under the motto “Win the Wind”. To celebrate the special edition the marathon will present the new route to healthy lifestyle fans. Thus, the start and finish lines of the marathon will be located in the same place. The participants will gather at the State Flag Square and cross a distance of 21 kilometers and return to this line. This will allow untrained participants to return to the start line if needed and meet the winners.

To participate in the competition, it is required to register by applying to the special points installed in "Ganjlik Mall", "28 Mall" and "Deniz Mall" or on the website www.marathon.az (detailed information: www.marathon.az). The final registration date is set for May 10, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been the general sponsor of Baku Marathon since 2017. This year, the marathon will be traditionally attended by the management of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, as well as its employees and corporate subscribers.

“Azercell”, which promotes a healthy lifestyle throughout its history, invites everyone to join Baku Marathon and wishes success to all participants!

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Guided by its strategic purpose “Easing connectivity, empowering lives” the company has become the choice of more than 5 million subscribers. 51% of Azerbaijan’s mobile market belongs to Azercell; while its geographical coverage constitutes 94,15% and population coverage is 98.70%.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard and the only company in the country to receive the titles of "Company of the Year" and “The Most Innovative Company of the Year” in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. Azercell was the first to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 Call Center Service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, “ASAN Imza” mobile e-signature service and other solutions. Azercell became the first operator in Azerbaijan to successfully test the 5G network. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers over 60 cities of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz