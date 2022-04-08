By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Serbia have signed an agreement on mutual social security, the Labour and Social Security Ministry has reported.

The agreement was signed during the videoconference meeting between Azerbaijani Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Babayev and Serbian Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Minister Darija Kisic Tepavcevic.

The signed agreement is important in terms of ensuring the pension rights of citizens of the two countries. The document defines the mechanisms of recognition and protection of the rights of citizens of Azerbaijan and Serbia to pensions and other types of social insurance. In addition, the agreement promotes cooperation between the competent authorities of the parties in these areas within the appropriate legal framework.

During the meeting, Babayev stressed that thanks to the political will and efforts of both countries’ presidents, the bilateral relations have developed and reached the level of strategic partnership.

Speaking about the large-scale reforms carried out in the country, the minister stated that they aimed to strengthen the social security system and improve it through innovative approaches.

The minister also emphasized that the two countries have great potential for expanding cooperation and active exchange of experience in many areas, including in the field of labour and social security.

Recalling the importance of the memorandum of understanding in the field of labour, employment and social protection signed between the two countries last year, he expressed confidence that the newly-signed agreement will also play an important role in the expansion of cooperation.

In turn, the Serbian minister expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral strategic partnership.

Azerbaijan and Serbia collaborate in a variety of economic sectors. The Azerbaijan-Serbia Declaration on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2013, and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership, signed in 2018, laid the groundwork for the development of relations.

Last year, Azerbaijan and Serbia signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general civil passports. The Azerbaijani-Serbian agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of general civil passports was signed during a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Nikola Selakovic, on the sidelines of the high-level meeting commemorating the Non-Aligned Movement's 60th anniversary in Belgrade on October 11, 2021.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $9.2 million in 2021.

