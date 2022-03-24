By Trend

The cooperation with Uzbek businessmen has been successfully developing for many years, Vice-president of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs’ (Employers’) Organizations of Azerbaijan Vugar Zeynalov, who together with a group of Azerbaijani businessmen, is taking part in the first Tashkent International Investment Forum, told Trend.

“The forum enables to strengthen cooperation between businessmen from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as other countries,” Zeynalov added. “I would like to stress that Uzbekistan’s economy has greatly changed recently. There are very great prospects for fruitful cooperation in all sectors.”

The vice-president said that many Azerbaijani companies cooperate with Uzbekistan.

“There are their representative offices and production facilities here,” Zeynalov said. “Our delegation consisting of 10 people represents various Azerbaijani companies that are interested in developing business between the businessmen of our countries beginning from agriculture and ending with the construction sector, in implementing the most significant projects and exchanging experience.”

“I would like to stress that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and economic relations between our countries have expanded over the past three years,” the vice-president said. “The trade turnover in the food industry, electronics and agriculture has increased by 30 percent.”

The first Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from March 24 through March 26.

The heads and representatives of official structures, big investment, financial and economic organizations and the companies from foreign countries, including Azerbaijan, interested in integrating into the dynamically developing market of Uzbekistan are taking part in the event.

Tashkent International Investment Forum is a new platform for the Central Asian region, in the format of which Uzbekistan’s investment potential will be presented to international investors and businessmen.

The conditions created in Uzbekistan for the development of business, transport infrastructure, green energy, the financial market, as well as benefits and preferences for attracting investments in tourism, production of building materials, textile and leather products, agriculture, etc. are being discussed at the forum.

