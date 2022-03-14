By Trend

Iran and Azerbaijan relations will be further strengthened as result of the new conditions created between the two countries, Director General of the Protocol Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mehdi Honardust told Trend.

Honardust made the remark commenting on the results of the 15th meeting of the State Commission on Cooperation in Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Spheres between Azerbaijan and Iran held in Baku.

After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing new communication links between East Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran, as well as, a number of documents have been signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The director general stressed that the main part of Iran's foreign policy is the development of relations with the region countries.

Iran's new government (which has been power since August 2021) has made it a priority to strengthen ties with neighboring countries in many areas, especially in the economic sphere.

"Iran is committed to making greater efforts to strengthen economic, political and security relations with Azerbaijan," he said.

The two countries are interested in developing relations in various areas, including, transit, energy, agriculture, industry and other fields, he said.



