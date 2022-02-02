By Ayya Lmahamad

The construction of administrative buildings and passenger platforms at Kocharli and Tazakand stations have started on the Barda-Aghdam railroad, Azerbaijan Railways has reported.

To recall, the construction and installation of the Barda-Aghdam railroad began in early December 2020, in accordance with the president's order of November 24, 2020.

Four stations, three bridges, 23 crossings, and 127 artificial engineering structures are part of the project.

The construction work is carried out in two stages. The first stage of 20.78 km will cover the stations of Barda-Kocharli-Tazakand, and the second stage of 26.32 km will cover the stations of Tazakand-Aghdam.

The first stage's earthworks are already 98 percent complete, with 35 water mains, two bridges, and eight emergency crossings built. In general, the first stage's construction and installation work is 65 percent complete.

Because the second stage railway line is mined, the construction and installation work is carried out concurrently with the demining process.

The railroad between Barda and Aghdam is expected to be completed in 2023.

Previously, it was reported that Azerbaijan had begun construction and restoration work on nine of the country's liberated territories' roads.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The first stage involves resolving issues of governance and security, as well as infrastructure, while the subsequent stages involve resolving issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and economic development.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

