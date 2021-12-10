By Trend

Azerbaijan expects to expand inclusive entrepreneurship, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Mustafa Abbasbayli said at the II Forum of Young Entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

"Young people in Azerbaijan, like all over the world, are a driver of entrepreneurship development. In our country, hundreds of citizens are registered in the field of entrepreneurial activity. The agency implements programs to prepare young people for future entrepreneurial activities. Special projects and centers are being created for the development of the career of entrepreneurs. As a result, we expect the expansion of inclusive entrepreneurship," he said.

Abbasbeyli noted that the Agency is also working to digitalize its activities.

"This will ensure operational interaction between the citizens and our structure. In addition, an infrastructure is being created that will be ready for the integration of a particular innovation without any difficulties," he said.

