We have high hopes for the 25th International Business Forum in Baku, President of the International Business Forum (IBF), Founder of the Association of Industrialists and Businessmen of Turkey (MÜSİAD) Erol Yarar told Trend.

According to him, cooperation between businessmen is of great importance for the economic development of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"As you know, the Turkic states signed an agreement at the VIII Summit of the Heads of State of the Turkic Council. When signing, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that it would serve to strengthen social and political ties, but noted that the development of trade and economic relations lies at the heart of cooperation. Therefore, for this you need to take special initiative. Thus, we came here together with 550 Turkish businessmen to get acquainted with Azerbaijani businessmen. Economic development is possible thanks to the cooperation of businessmen. The state paves the way, businessmen get the job done," said Erol Yarar.

He noted the great economic potential of Azerbaijan and the importance of expanding sales opportunities in all parts of the country.

"Azerbaijan is our brotherly country. By developing economic relations, we must also contribute to the development of each other. Turkey has a lot of experience in this area. We want to share it with Azerbaijan, as well as get acquainted with the experience that Azerbaijan has. Therefore, we strive to develop both states within the framework of cooperation. Azerbaijan is a strategically important country. We arrived here to determine what we can bring to the markets of Europe, Russia, Turkic states, China in the East, the Middle East in the south. In other words, we came to Azerbaijan for the purpose of trade integration and joint investments. There are such key issues as tourism, agriculture, health care, we will discuss the development of high technologies. This is the first step. Certainly not the last one. I hope we will have a very fruitful meeting tomorrow," added Yarar.

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF- International Business Forum) will start in Baku tomorrow. 550 businessmen arrived from Turkey to participate. Prospects for the development of Azerbaijan's economy, investments and other issues will be discussed within the framework of the forum.

