The First International Scientific-Practical Conference was held with the organizational support of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Aghdam, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Karabakh Revival Fund, Azercell Telecom LLC and ANAS Institute of Economics.

The conference on "Building a new economy in Karabakh: development impulses from Aghdam" discussed important issues such as the economic capacity of the region, the natural resources and green energy potential of Karabakh as a whole, and the return of IDPs to Karabakh.

Attended by representatives of government agencies, economists, scientists and experts, the conference included discussions and presentations on "Innovative and digital Karabakh economy: a conceptual view", "Development potential and prospects of innovative economic spheres in Karabakh" and "Effective settlement of post-conflict areas".

Azercell provided the conference participants with high-speed internet services throughout the event. Azercell's network has also made it possible to hold some meetings of the conference online.

Azercell Telecom is the first operator to start installing mobile infrastructure in our liberated territories, as well as 4G mobile network stations in Shusha. From the first day of military operations, Azercell's mobile network has been operating in the liberated regions. The disticts of Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, the settlements of Istisu, Hadrut and Sugovushan, along with many villages and other areas of Khojavend and Lachin districts are covered by Azercell's mobile network supporting 2G / 3G / 4G standards.

Actively involved in the process of reconstruction of the liberated territories, Azercell has also made it easier and faster for its subscribers to make donations to the Karabakh Revival Fund. Thus, subscribers can donate to the Fund via Azercell's "Kabinetim" application anytime, anywhere.

The same function was made available for donations to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund. It should be noted that Azercell transferred 1 million manats to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund to support the National Army in the first days of the war.

Aiming to provide the population returning to Karabakh with the fastest mobile internet and advanced communication services, Azercell continues to intensively build mobile telecom infrastructure in liberated areas.

Azercell Telecom will continue its efforts for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan, ensuring perfect communication in every corner of our country.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 94% and population coverage 98.7%.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE.

The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz