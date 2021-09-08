By Trend

Representatives of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) will visit Azerbaijan in October 2021, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Turkish side is interested in expanding relations with the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency, Yigit Tufan Eser, the Deputy Secretary General of the Assembly, said.

Tural Hajili, head of the Export promotion Department of AZPROMO, noted that the range of exported products is expanding in Azerbaijan and various projects are being implemented in the field of export support.

AZPROMO organizes various international events for the development of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan and the promotion of domestic products to foreign markets.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz