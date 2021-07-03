Members of the Azerbaijani team supported by Azercell have once again successfully represented our country and won two bronze medals at the 33rd International Olympiad in Informatics held in Singapore on June 19-25, 2021 (IOI 2021 Singapore).

Aziz Huseynov, an 11th-grade student from Ganja's M.Azizbeyov Secondary School No. 15, and Said Nasibov, a 10th-grade student from the Heydar Aliyev Modern Education Complex, were among the outstanding participants in the online competition, which was attended by 351 students from 90 countries. They were awarded the bronze medal of the competition. The results of the Olympics were announced by voting in the General Assembly of the competition.

It should be noted that Aziz Huseynov successfully performed at the Olympiad last year and was awarded a bronze medal. Thus, A. Huseynov became the first compatriot to win more than one IOI medal. Even though Said Nasibov participated in this competition for the first time, he showed a successful result.

Azercell continuously supports initiatives to identify and encourage talented students in computer science. Since 2017, the process of preparation of our students for the International Olympiads in Informatics is carried out with the support of “Azercell Telecom”. The company has helped to involve dozens of students from the schools in different regions of Azerbaijan and the capital in the training process. Thus, our trained students have repeatedly achieved high results in prestigious knowledge competitions. So far, Azerbaijani students have won 27 medals in computer science competitions.

