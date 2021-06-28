By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 14 1.7 June 21 1.7 June 15 1.7 June 22 1.7 June 16 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 17 1.7 June 24 1.7 June 18 1.7 June 25 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0.0135 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0247. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.021 (1.5 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 14 2.0567 June 21 2.0161 June 15 - June 22 2.0246 June 16 2.0614 June 23 2.0264 June 17 2.0390 June 24 2.0271 June 18 2.0259 June 25 2.0296 Average weekly 2.0457 Average weekly 2.0247

The official rate of the manat against the ruble dropped by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0002 (0.8 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 14 0.0236 June 21 0.0233 June 15 - June 22 0.0233 June 16 0.0236 June 23 0.0233 June 17 0.0235 June 24 0.0234 June 18 0.0235 June 25 0.0235 Average weekly 0.0235 Average weekly 0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0015 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.195. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency fell by 0.0034 manat (1.7 percent).