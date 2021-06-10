By Ayya Lmahamad

Israel’s Ambassador George Deek has announced the start of the Azerbaijan-Israel-Italy cooperation project to turn liberated Zangilan region into a smart city.

Earlier this week, the ambassador visited part of Zangilan, where the project will be implemented, to meet with the project manager and representatives of Israeli and Italian companies participating in the project.

“Right here, Azerbaijan is going to build a smart city, first one in the territories, where Israeli company is going to build a dairy farm, where with the use of Israeli technology it will be possible to make dairy products, mainly milk. Then those will be given to the Italian factory, right next to it, where it is going to create dairy products, like cheese, etc,” the ambassador said in a video posted in the embassy’s official Facebook page.

He underlined that this project will be a sign of the international cooperation between Azerbaijan, Israel and Italy.

“Right now there is nothing, but next year this is going to be the center of Azerbaijan, Israel and Italy cooperation,” the ambassador emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Israel will build a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan region recently liberated from the Armenian occupation. The farm will be initially for 300-400 cattle heads and then be increased to 1,000 cattle heads. Buffalos in the farm will be imported from Italy. The project manager stressed that the business idea is to realize a full equipment buffalo dairy farm for high-quality production of mozzarella burrata and other buffalo cheeses in the Zangilan region.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that that the companies from friendly countries, including Turkey, Italy and Israel will be invited to participate in reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year's war.

