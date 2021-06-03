By Trend

The Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management OJSC has put into operation another sub-artesian well with a SCADA system in the Tartar district of Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the company Dilgam Sharifov told Trend.

As he said, the number of sub-artesian wells in the districts is 44.

"SCADA system has already been installed on 23 of them, and this year it will be installed on another 21 wells," he said.

As many as 517 sub-artesian wells with SCADA system are being operated for irrigation of lands in 14 districts of Azerbaijan. The SCADA system controlled from a single center allows you to monitor the operation of wells by video recording, start their work and turn them off at the end of the irrigation process.

The new system saves energy, water, etc. The SCADA system is planned to be installed in all sub-artesian wells.

