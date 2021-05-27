By Trend

Azerbaijan is attracting Belarus to the construction of rural and urban-type settlements, Trend reports on May 27 referring to a source in the Belarusian Ministry of Architecture and Construction.

According to the source, the Chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev and members of the accompanying delegation met with the Belarusian ministry's head, Ruslan Parkhamovich.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the development of integrated territorial development schemes, master plans of modern rural and urban-type settlements in Azerbaijan, as well as the supply of construction materials.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation will also visit Belarusian cities and agro-towns in order to study local experience in the development of urban planning documentation, development of small towns, concept preparation and creation of agro-towns. They’ll get acquainted with the technologies of industrial panel housing construction. Moreover, the Belarusian side will share its experience in the field of information modeling in design and construction (BIM technologies).

"The high level of interaction between Belarus and Azerbaijan, regular contacts between representatives of state bodies, as well as the intensive work of the business community allow us to look with optimism towards further strengthening mutually beneficial relations. I am sure that this visit will serve the cause of long-term cooperation for the prosperity of our peoples," said Parkhamovich.

The minister noted that according to the results of the first quarter of 2021, positive dynamics were recorded in the trade turnover between the two countries.

"Organizations of the construction complex of Belarus delivered products worth more than $ 3.5 million to Azerbaijan, which is 2.2 times more compared to the same period in 2020," Parkhamovich said.

He noted that one of the most popular Belarusian goods supplied to Azerbaijan is lead crystal glassware.

"Belarus-based ‘Neman’ glass factory takes into account the needs of the population of each country to which its products are supplied. So, the enterprise makes a kind of national glasses – armudi specifically for the residents of Azerbaijan,” the minister further said.

“The basic products exported by organizations of the construction industry of Belarus to Azerbaijan from January through March 2021 were reinforced concrete and metal structures, equipment and spare parts," added Parkhamovich.

Guliyev expressed confidence in the continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation between the construction complexes of the two countries and the implementation of new projects.

The visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Belarus will last until May 28.

