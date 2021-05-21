By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry and Russia’s Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Ministry have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of communications and information technology, Russian media has reported.

The document was signed following the talks between the prime ministers of two countries, Ali Asadov and Mikhail Mishustin held in Moscow on May 20.

Moreover, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between Azerbaijan’s Intellectual Property Agency and Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property.

Furthermore, local media reported earlier that six documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Russia, covering such areas as communication and information technology, agriculture, veterinary, customs and others.

An agreement was signed between Azerbaijan’s Food Security Agency and Russia’s Agriculture Ministry on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine. Likewise, a protocol was signed between the States Customs Committees of the two countries on mutual recognition of the results of customs control in respect of certain types of goods, electronically.

Likewise, the agreement was signed on the transition to the integration of information systems in the field of plant quarantine between Azerbaijan’s Food Security Agency and Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.

Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Institute of Public Law Standardization and the Russian Export Center.

The meeting between Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin was held in Moscow with the participation of delegations on May 20.

The parties discussed the two countries' cooperation in economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and other fields.

During the meeting, the Russian Prime Minister underlined that the trade turnover between the two countries is growing despite the pandemic. He noted that the growth of about 3.5 percent in the trade turnover was recorded in January-March current year.

“There are about 1000 companies with Russian capital operating in Azerbaijan. Russia attaches particular importance to the development of interregional cooperation with Azerbaijan,” he stated.

Touching upon the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh, Mishustin stressed that it opens up opportunities for comprehensive development of the region.

"I am sure that the opening of economic, transport and communication routes, the creation of new infrastructure routes are in the interests of the countries of the South Caucasus,” the prime minister underlined.

The Prime Minister stressed that Russia values its long-standing partnership relations with Azerbaijan and considers it necessary to develop them.

In turn, stressing that relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are at a high level, Asadov stated that Azerbaijan successfully develops economic cooperation with more than 80 Russian entities. He added that more than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Additionally, he noted that the President and Azerbaijani government highly appreciate the role of Russia in the 44-day war and support the implementation of the provisions of the trilateral agreement signed.

