The ‘Azerbaijan’ Ro-Pax-type ferry ship has entered the Kazakh port of Kuryk, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC.

The ferry ship, which departed on May 7 from the Baku port of Alat, arrived at the Kazakh port of Kuryk the next day (on May 8).

A welcoming ceremony was held at the port.

"The event was attended by the Consul General of Azerbaijan in the city of Aktau (Kazakhstan) Elmar Mammadov, deputy akim (heads) of Mangistau region Bekbol Ovbasarov and Abzal Mendibayev, head of the Administration of the seaports of Kazakhstan Nurbol Ermanov, Director of the port of Kuryk Serik Akhmetov," ASCO said.

The representatives of Kazakhstan congratulated captain Ayaz Pirmuradov on the first call to the port of the ‘Azerbaijan’ ship.

The consul general spoke about the importance of the first call of an Azerbaijani ferry ship to the Kazakh port.

The diplomat noted that the new ferry, built and launched in Azerbaijan, will contribute to the effective functioning of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, which is part of the East-West transport corridor.

Furthermore, the participants of the event examined the ‘Azerbaijan’ ship.

